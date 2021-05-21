AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Trimmed by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,731,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,518 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $295,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 27,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $117.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $206.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.54. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $117.90.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.31.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

