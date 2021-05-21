Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.45). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $43.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average is $27.87.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,182,555.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,984.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 243,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $9,192,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 754,032 shares in the company, valued at $28,525,030.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

