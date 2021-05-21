Abundance Wealth Counselors Makes New $102,000 Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.23. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.10 and a twelve month high of $80.86.

