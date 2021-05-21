Abundance Wealth Counselors Makes New $111,000 Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Under Armour by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $21.69 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.02. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.41.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

