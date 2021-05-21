Abundance Wealth Counselors Makes New $59,000 Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,897.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $80.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $61.53 and a 1 year high of $81.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $4.64. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.9494 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.07%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

