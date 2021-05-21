Abundance Wealth Counselors Makes New $75,000 Investment in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 300.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 27.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 82.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $316.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.54. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.87.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 8.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Mid Penn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.28%.

MPB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

