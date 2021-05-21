Abundance Wealth Counselors Makes New Investment in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Seagen by 9.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,445,000 after buying an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Seagen by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Seagen by 3.2% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 16.1% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 53,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SGEN. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.36.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $155.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.41. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $213.94. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total value of $48,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $1,838,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,703 shares of company stock worth $12,064,588. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

