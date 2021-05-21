Abundance Wealth Counselors Purchases Shares of 1,615 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 742.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $1,512,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,113.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,588 shares of company stock worth $2,006,958 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL opened at $55.65 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.72 and a 200 day moving average of $47.88. The company has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.92.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

