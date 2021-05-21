Abyss Trading Down 32.6% Over Last Week (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $8.36 million and approximately $484,125.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss coin can now be bought for about $0.0365 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Abyss has traded 32.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00069841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00016567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $375.03 or 0.01018958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00098636 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,366.00 or 0.09145504 BTC.

Abyss Coin Profile

Abyss is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

