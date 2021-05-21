Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $179.16 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will announce sales of $179.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $156.52 million and the highest is $208.16 million. Accel Entertainment posted sales of $380,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47,047.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year sales of $684.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $677.60 million to $690.85 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $951.64 million, with estimates ranging from $933.47 million to $969.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $74.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Accel Entertainment stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.29 and a beta of 1.27. Accel Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

In other news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $286,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $278,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,226,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,996,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,397 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,053 over the last 90 days. 19.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,710,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,472,000 after acquiring an additional 790,622 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,607,000 after acquiring an additional 679,051 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,067,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 410,049 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 113.1% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 623,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after buying an additional 331,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 662,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after buying an additional 267,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

