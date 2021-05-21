ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered ACCO Brands from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $9.52 on Monday. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.42.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

In other ACCO Brands news, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 5,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $43,968.48. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 94,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $797,529.60. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 872.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

