Actinium Trading Up 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. Actinium has a market cap of $1.36 million and $369,196.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000413 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000108 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000076 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 31,248,500 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

