Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.700-3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.60 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.55 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.700-0.700 EPS.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,042,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.57. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATVI. Benchmark boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.64.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 and have sold 87,253 shares valued at $8,163,413. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.