Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 4,072 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 73,960 shares.The stock last traded at $12.53 and had previously closed at $12.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Adagene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Adagene in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Adagene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adagene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get Adagene alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter worth about $8,230,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adagene during the first quarter worth approximately $15,051,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Adagene during the first quarter worth approximately $617,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Adagene during the first quarter worth approximately $7,871,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adagene in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000.

About Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its products include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in preclinical stage used in the treatment of cancers; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic solid tumors.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Adagene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.