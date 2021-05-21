Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 73,960 shares.The stock last traded at $12.53 and had previously closed at $12.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADAG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adagene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Adagene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Adagene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Adagene in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAG. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adagene in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adagene in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adagene in the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Adagene during the first quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Adagene during the first quarter worth approximately $814,000.

About Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its products include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in preclinical stage used in the treatment of cancers; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic solid tumors.

