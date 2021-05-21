ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADC Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.83.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $20.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 15.55 and a quick ratio of 15.55. ADC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.54. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 7,308,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,398,000 after acquiring an additional 549,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 5.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,142,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,702,000 after purchasing an additional 155,335 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,745,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,025,000 after purchasing an additional 780,033 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,630,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,210,000 after buying an additional 829,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $53,782,000. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.