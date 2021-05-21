ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADC Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.83.
ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $20.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 15.55 and a quick ratio of 15.55. ADC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 7,308,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,398,000 after acquiring an additional 549,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 5.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,142,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,702,000 after purchasing an additional 155,335 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,745,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,025,000 after purchasing an additional 780,033 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,630,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,210,000 after buying an additional 829,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $53,782,000. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.
ADC Therapeutics Company Profile
ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.
