AdEx Network Trading Down 27.2% This Week (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 21st. AdEx Network has a total market cap of $100.32 million and $6.97 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AdEx Network has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00068904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00016636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $365.21 or 0.00997311 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00098205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,350.74 or 0.09150203 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network (CRYPTO:ADX) is a coin. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 127,136,829 coins and its circulating supply is 119,994,353 coins. The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

