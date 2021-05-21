Adient (NYSE:ADNT) PT Raised to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 13.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADNT. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adient has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

NYSE ADNT opened at $46.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Adient has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $50.98.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adient will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adient news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $43,614.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,774.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 322.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,759,000 after buying an additional 3,287,239 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Global Partners L L C purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter worth about $57,267,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,329,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in Adient by 5,960.6% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 983,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Adient by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,304,000 after buying an additional 884,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

