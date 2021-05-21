Aditus Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (ADI)

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Over the last week, Aditus has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aditus has a market cap of $179,480.62 and approximately $99,163.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aditus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aditus Coin Profile

ADI is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. Aditus’ official message board is medium.com/aditusnetwork . The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aditus’ official website is www.aditus.net . Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

