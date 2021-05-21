Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Sander Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,179 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 21.7% of Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $41,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.08.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $493.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $499.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $480.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $361.44 and a 12 month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

