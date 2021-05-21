Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:WMS traded up $4.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.92. 14,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,999. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Drainage Systems has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $117.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.21%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $4,212,264.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $155,000,145.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,630.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.60.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

