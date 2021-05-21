Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) PT Raised to $127.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $120.00 to $127.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WMS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMS traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,999. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.01 and a 200-day moving average of $93.59. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $117.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $4,212,264.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $155,000,145.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,630.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 79,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,154,000 after purchasing an additional 24,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,280,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.