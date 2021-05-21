Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ADYEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Adyen alerts:

ADYEY traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,841. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.98 and its 200-day moving average is $45.00.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.