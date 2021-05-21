Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Holdings Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,747,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 49,384 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $92,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth about $122,333,000. ARP Americas LP raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18,918.8% during the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 1,166,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,666,000 after buying an additional 1,160,669 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth about $44,394,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth about $29,273,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth about $23,319,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on AJRD shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $47.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.20. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

