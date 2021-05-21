Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AEVA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aeva Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Aeva Technologies stock opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99. Aeva Technologies has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $21.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000.

About Aeva Technologies

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

