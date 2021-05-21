Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Receives $150.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.29.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMG opened at $155.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.45, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $62.19 and a one year high of $176.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.74.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

