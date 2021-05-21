Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Agiliti presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.39.

NYSE:AGTI opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. Agiliti has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $17.99.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

