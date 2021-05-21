agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.25.

AGL stock opened at $31.78 on Monday. agilon health has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $34.47.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

