Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €1.50 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) has been given a €1.50 ($1.76) price objective by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 66.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($4.24) price target on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group set a €4.35 ($5.12) price target on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €3.27 ($3.84).

Air France-KLM stock opened at €4.47 ($5.26) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €4.85. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 52-week high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

