AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $122,000 Position in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Impac Mortgage were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Impac Mortgage by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 118,804 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Impac Mortgage by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 129,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 18,420 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impac Mortgage during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Impac Mortgage by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMH opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.86. Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $4.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46.

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.20).

In related news, major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $232,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 181,797 shares of company stock valued at $360,867. 40.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

