AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,449,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,861,000 after purchasing an additional 136,034 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,136,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,794,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,853,000 after purchasing an additional 789,616 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3,305.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 2,235,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,474,000 after purchasing an additional 397,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APO opened at $56.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.83. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of -67.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 88.56%.

A number of research firms have commented on APO. Citigroup raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.77.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 34,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $1,739,782.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $68,877,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 221,463 shares of company stock worth $11,338,158 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

