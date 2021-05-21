AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 92.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 33,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 17,917 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 68.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 588.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average of $30.84. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $37.80.

