AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Takes $233,000 Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $2,660,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 8,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $426,822.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 667,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,639,556.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 467,818 shares of company stock worth $23,029,808. 33.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PGNY shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Progyny has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $56.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.64 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average is $44.29. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $59.56.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

