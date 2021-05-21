AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 21,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 64,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,211,000. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EPD opened at $23.82 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

