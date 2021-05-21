Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Upgraded by Mizuho to Buy

Mizuho upgraded shares of Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of Ajinomoto stock opened at $22.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ajinomoto has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $24.74.
About Ajinomoto
