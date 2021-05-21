Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Upgraded by Mizuho to Buy

Mizuho upgraded shares of Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Ajinomoto stock opened at $22.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ajinomoto has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $24.74.

Get Ajinomoto alerts:

About Ajinomoto

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK ConsommÃ©, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, SazÃ³n, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Ajinomoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajinomoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.