Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $52 M-.

A number of research firms recently commented on AKYA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Akoya Biosciences stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,838. Akoya Biosciences has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $28.96.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

