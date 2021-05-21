Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Shares Gap Up to $31.46

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.46, but opened at $32.87. Albireo Pharma shares last traded at $32.87, with a volume of 1,371 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albireo Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.52 and a quick ratio of 13.51. The stock has a market cap of $635.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.62.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.57). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 751.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $1,159,669.50. Insiders sold a total of 32,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,686 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 435.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

