Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) Shares Up 1.1%

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY)’s stock price shot up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.01 and last traded at $18.93. 5,489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 23,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.73.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF stock. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 346,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,786,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 31.46% of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

