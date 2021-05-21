Alliance Global Partners Cuts Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Price Target to $2.25

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its price objective decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $4.50 to $2.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Americas Silver from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americas Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Desjardins downgraded Americas Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Americas Silver from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.21). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 91.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Americas Silver will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 152,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 10.0% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 60,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 113.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 23.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

