Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 1,269,771 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 182.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,965,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,269,771 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.55% of Ross Stores worth $235,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global raised Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.30.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $5,644,933.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,545,111.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $411,742.50. Insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ROST opened at $122.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 145.81, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.51.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

