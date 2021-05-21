Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 32,239 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,450,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,239 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $247,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,286,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,361,000 after acquiring an additional 649,644 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,500,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 727.9% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 459,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,442,000 after acquiring an additional 403,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,526,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,396,000 after acquiring an additional 358,011 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,692,000 after acquiring an additional 55,870 shares during the period.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $600,852.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $109,335.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,754.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,312 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,331. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $175.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.71 and a beta of 1.23. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.76 and a 12 month high of $206.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.49.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SITE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.89.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

