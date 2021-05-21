Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 817,925 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,144,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817,925 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $211,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $53.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.21. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

