Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 839,976 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 78.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,905,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 839,976 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.91% of Zimmer Biomet worth $305,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ZBH opened at $166.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,043.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.25 and its 200 day moving average is $158.44.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.95.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.