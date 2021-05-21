Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 182.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,965,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269,771 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $235,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 794 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,661 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $122.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

In related news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $411,742.50. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.30.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

