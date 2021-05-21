Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 706,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,453 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.74% of Tyler Technologies worth $300,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 840.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TYL opened at $403.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.58 and a 12 month high of $479.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $426.48 and a 200 day moving average of $429.42.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TYL shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.67.

In related news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total value of $1,432,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,957. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,441 shares of company stock valued at $26,011,626 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

