Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 77.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,459,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,375,231 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.96% of Tapestry worth $224,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,915,000. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 345.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 57,554 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 722.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,604 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. OTR Global raised Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

In related news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $934,526 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tapestry stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.13. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

