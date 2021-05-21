Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.62.

ALLO stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.35. 4,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,991. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day moving average is $31.91. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 426,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,790,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,257,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,678,000. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,720,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,343,000 after buying an additional 654,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

