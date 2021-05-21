Allred Capital Management LLC Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Allred Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,292 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Target by 7.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 21.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in Target by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. grew its position in Target by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.75.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $221.79 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $114.23 and a 52-week high of $222.80. The stock has a market cap of $110.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.34 and a 200-day moving average of $187.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.