Allred Capital Management LLC Invests $162,000 in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,551,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP opened at $84.25 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $62.76 and a 1 year high of $93.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.95.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

