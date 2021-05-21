Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 536 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Allred Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $153,111,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,030.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,715,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,453 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,040,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,526,000 after purchasing an additional 792,778 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,758,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 628,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,417,000 after purchasing an additional 289,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $729,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,781,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $1,487,418.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,101 shares in the company, valued at $23,747,151.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,157 shares of company stock worth $12,370,039. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ABC opened at $120.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.10 and its 200 day moving average is $108.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $90.59 and a 12 month high of $125.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

